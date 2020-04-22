|
SCHEFF, Doris (Pinanski) Of Cambridge, MA, died peacefully on April 21, 2020. Born to Anna and Samuel Pinanski in Boston, MA, Doris was married to the late Simon Scheff in 1978. She was active with her alma mater, Wellesley College, establishing a permanent teaching prize. Over her long career, Doris worked at Harvard Medical School, WCRB, and taught in the Weston public schools, where she last held the position of assistant superintendent of schools. After leaving Weston, she worked as an instructor at UMASS Boston and on research projects at MIT's Sloan School and The Harvard Graduate School of Education. Doris was a talented artist who drew and painted throughout her life. She was also a poet with a published book of children's poems. Doris was predeceased by her husband Simon and her sister Ruth Pinanski Green. She is survived by her children, Priscilla Dunne, Charles Dunne & Elizabeth Lenart, and Simon's children, Jonathan Scheff & Kimberly Butterwick, David & Mary Jane Scheff and Daniel Scheff, as well as six grandchildren. Doris had a quick mind, upbeat nature, kind heart and a great aesthetic sense. She had the ability to see others' talents, and encouraged them to use them to the fullest in her varied employment and social roles. We will all miss her greatly. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 3320 Commerce Place, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 www.lls.org/palm-beach-area A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.co
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2020