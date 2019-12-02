Boston Globe Obituaries
TOW, Doris Of Needham, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019. Doris was born in Salem and raised in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood, and graduated from Boston Girls High School. She worked as a secretary for the Chamber of Commerce and later for the Dept. of Inspection Services. She enjoyed taking woodworking classes at the Taft School in Boston and was an avid sewer. Doris was the beloved wife of the late Li Cho Tow, and the dear mother of Randy and his wife Susan of Brookline, Ronnie and his wife Gail of Medford and the late Sandra Tow. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren Michael, Darren, Cynthia, Renee, Lisa and Jenny, and 12 great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Service and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Doris to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 N. Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472, would be appreciated. To share a memory of Doris, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 3, 2019
