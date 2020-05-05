|
STENGEL, Doris W. (Cox) Age 96, a resident of Milford, MA, formerly of East Bridgewater, MA passed away May 4, 2020 of natural causes. Born in London, she served in the Women's Royal Naval Service in WWII where she met her husband, Jack (Jacob) who was serving in the US Army Air Corps. She is survived by her three children and their partners: Leslie and his wife Nancy of Mendon, Ann (Boschetto) and Gary Aurand of Belmont, Robert and Maura Ledbetter of Wareham. She was the proud grandmother of Alan and Alex Boschetto, Kylie, Katie and Sydney Stengel. She was a great-grandmother to Stella and Olivia. Shivah and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to your local food bank. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, MILFORD, MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for condolence book.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2020