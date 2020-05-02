|
|
WEINSTEIN, Doris (Lichtman) Age 95, of Brookline on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Weinstein, with whom she shared 69 years of marriage. Loving mother of Ruth Weinstein-Spodek (Michael) and Leah Weinstein-Munk (Peter). Cherished grandmother of Joshua Munk (Mielcah), Adina Munk, Shoshana Munk, Jacob Spodek and Naomi Spodek. Cherished great grandmother of Pearl and Benny Munk. Sister of William Lichtman and the late Abraham Lichtman. Navy veteran of WWII. Mrs. Weinstein was an accountant working for Blue Hill Credit Union in Brookline, MA and a devoted daughter and caretaker of her parents. Lover of music and an accomplished pianist. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to https://notalone.leket.org/(an Israeli Food Bank for Elderly and Children in Need) or https://www.macovid19relieffund.org/ (Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund). Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020