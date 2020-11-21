WILSON, Doris Of Ipswich, passed away on November 17, 2020 following a massive stroke. She would have been 100 years old in January. She was the wife of the late Angus 'Bud' Wilson. Doris was born and grew up in Akron, OH where she met and married her husband. Shortly afterwards, they settled in Wayland, where they raised their daughters and Doris enjoyed being active in many community organizations. They made the move to Ipswich in 1980 after building a summer home there in the 1970's. Doris loved Ipswich and its history and was active as a tour guide in several historic house museums. She and Bud enjoyed their retirement years with winters in Seminole, Florida and frequent road trips around New England and across the county with friends and relatives. After Bud passed away, she continued to enjoy living independently, taking day trips with friends, and looking after the seaside home she loved. Energetic and always ready for adventure, Doris will be remembered for her positive outlook, her genuine interest in others, and her kindness and compassion. She enjoyed a good conversation and kept up with current events. She loved lobster, Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts, and colorful shoes. While tolerant and agreeable regarding most things, Doris disliked dandelions intensely and would wage battle annually against those in her yard. She loved being outside and attributed her longevity to being active, eating well and staying mentally stimulated. A wonderful and loving Mom, Grammy, Aunt, and friend, Doris will be greatly missed. She leaves her loving daughter Ann Lambertus, son-in-law Peter and granddaughter Sarah, all of Lexington; her brother Charles Huff and his wife Sue of CA; niece, Julie Lynn and nephews, Chip Huff of CA and Donald Huff of VT. In addition to her husband, Doris was predeceased by her daughter Lea MacInnis. Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of IPSWICH. Donations in Doris' memory may be made to the Ipswich Museum https://ipswichmuseum.org/join-support/support/
