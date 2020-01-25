|
|
LICCIARDI, Dorothea C. (Nocito) Age 78, of Wilmington, passed away January 22, 2020 at the Lahey Clinic in Burlington. Dorothea was the beloved wife of Vincenzo "Vincent" Licciardi, devoted mother of Cheryl Licciardi and Paul Licciardi of Wilmington and Michael Licciardi of Concord, NH. Loving "Nana" of Rebecca Kendall, cherished daughter of the late Michael and Carmela (DiNino) Nocito, dear sister of Rosemary Manning and Vincent Nocito, both of Dorchester, sister-in-law of Gennaro Licciardi of East Boston and Juliette Giangregorio of Greenfield. Dorothea is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families, as well as many cousins and cherished friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Wednesday, January 29th at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington, at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 28th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothea's memory may be made to National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020