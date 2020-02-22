Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home
167 Maple Street
Danvers, MA 01923
(978) 774-6600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DOROTHEA D. (DANAS) ALEXANDER Ph.D.

DOROTHEA D. (DANAS) ALEXANDER Ph.D. Obituary
ALEXANDER, Dorothea D. (Danas) PhD Age 80, of Topsfield, beloved wife of the late Richard J. Alexander, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at her home. Dorothea was the Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs, Northshore Community College for over 30 years. Surviving Dorothea is her son Richard C. Alexander and his wife Deborah of Marblehead, her grandson, Charles R. Alexander of Marblehead, her sister, Virginia Barelle of Lowell and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her siblings, Barbara Longtin, George Danas and Peter Danas. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St. (Rte. 62), DANVERS, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 from 4 to 7 P.M. All other Services are private. www.odonnellfuneralservice.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020
