BIANCHI, Dorothea D. (Giagrande) Of Arlington, Oct. 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert L. Bianchi and loving mother of Paul of Arlington, Denise and her husband James Sacco of Bradford and Andrea and her husband Gerald of Westford. Dear "Grammy" of Derek, Bianca, Alison and Dylan. Sister of the late Alfonso, Elaine and Arthur Giagrande. Dorothea is also survived by her loving nieces, nephews and devoted friends. Relatives and friends invited to visit at the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON on Tuesday commencing at 9 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Eulalia's Church, Winchester. Interment will conclude at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated.