1/
DOROTHEA D. (GIAGRANDE) BIANCHI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DOROTHEA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BIANCHI, Dorothea D. (Giagrande) Of Arlington, Oct. 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert L. Bianchi and loving mother of Paul of Arlington, Denise and her husband James Sacco of Bradford and Andrea and her husband Gerald of Westford. Dear "Grammy" of Derek, Bianca, Alison and Dylan. Sister of the late Alfonso, Elaine and Arthur Giagrande. Dorothea is also survived by her loving nieces, nephews and devoted friends. Relatives and friends invited to visit at the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass Ave., ARLINGTON on Tuesday commencing at 9 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Eulalia's Church, Winchester. Interment will conclude at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Eulalia's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved