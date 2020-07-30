|
DeSISTO, Dorothea H. Of Rochester, NH, formerly of Chelsea, on July 25th. Loving daughter of the late Henry and Frances (Chiuchiolo) DeSisto. Beloved sister of the late Carol Ann Weed and her late husband Robert A. Weed. Dear aunt of Robin F. Rich, Brian A. Weed and Cheryl A. Vezeau, all of New Hampshire. She is also lovingly survived by many other nieces, nephews, grand, great-grand and great-great-grand nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends. Visiting Hours: From the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Monday, August 3rd from 10:30 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing when greeting the family, pay their respects and exit the funeral home to allow other guests to enter. Funeral Services will follow immediately in the funeral home at noontime. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory should be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105. For online guestbook, to send a personalized sympathy card or for directions visit WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020