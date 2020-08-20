|
|
BELL, Dorothea I. Of Somerville, formerly of Jamaica, passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2020. She was 75. Known affectionately as "Dibs," Dorothea was born in Portland, Jamaica, daughter of the late Ina (Levy) and Luther L. Bell. Dorothea was a devoted employee of Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and retired after 40 years of service. She was a loyal friend and mentor to many. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends for her calming and joyful spirit, infectious smile, her fierce independence, and positive outlook on life. Devoted mother of Marlene Bell and her husband Jose Rodriguez of Clinton, MD. Cherished "YaYa" of Gabriela and Yvonna Rodriguez. Dear sister of Robert Bell of Miami, FL and the late Herbert and Arthur Bell. Loving aunt of Robert and Stephen Bell. She is further survived by many cousins, friends and family members in the US and Jamaica. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Monday from 10AM - 11AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 11AM. Dorothea requested everyone wear bright colors. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more information, please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2020