CHRISTIANI, Dorothea M. (Fitzgerald) Of Dedham, June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph N. Christiani. Devoted mother of Anne DiBattista of Franklin, Joseph Christiani of Weston, John Christiani of Franklin, and Janice Bruneau of Weston. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Sister of William Fitzgerald of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Visiting Hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Friday, June 26 from 9:00-10:45am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothea's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from June 24 to June 25, 2020