DOROTHEA M. (GALLAGHER) GRIFFIN


1927 - 2020
DOROTHEA M. (GALLAGHER) GRIFFIN Obituary
GRIFFIN, Dorothea M. (Gallagher) Of Watertown. March 16, 2020. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Paul V. Griffin. Devoted mother of Paul V. Griffin, Jr. & his wife Jill of Wellesley, Edmund T. Griffin & his wife Susan of Natick, Marianne F. Griffin of Natick, & Deborah E. Apone & her husband Thomas of Natick. Dear sister of the late Edmund & Thomas Gallagher. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren. Caring great-grandmother of 15. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, loving members of the Madden Family & her friends at Evans Park in Newton. Funeral Mass & Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothea's name may be made to the Friends of Matt Galligan, c/o Allen Gallagher, 16 Hawthorne St., Watertown, MA 02472. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020
