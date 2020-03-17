|
GRIFFIN, Dorothea M. (Gallagher) Of Watertown. March 16, 2020. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Paul V. Griffin. Devoted mother of Paul V. Griffin, Jr. & his wife Jill of Wellesley, Edmund T. Griffin & his wife Susan of Natick, Marianne F. Griffin of Natick, & Deborah E. Apone & her husband Thomas of Natick. Dear sister of the late Edmund & Thomas Gallagher. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren. Caring great-grandmother of 15. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, loving members of the Madden Family & her friends at Evans Park in Newton. Funeral Mass & Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothea's name may be made to the Friends of Matt Galligan, c/o Allen Gallagher, 16 Hawthorne St., Watertown, MA 02472. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020