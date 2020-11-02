MEAD, Dorothea Perry "Dot" Died at 97 in Wayland, MA on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 but her heart remained in Southwest Harbor, ME, where she had lived with her husband Jeremiah since 1988. Prior to retiring, they had lived in Waban, MA, raising their four children in a big house full of music. Dot was born on April 4, 1923, in Salem, MA. Having lost her own mother at birth, she was raised by her father, Donald Perry, and the loving nurse/housekeeper Caroline Washburn, who remained a part of the family until her death. Although she excelled in school and received highest honors from Smith College at her graduation in 1944, she chose to devote her life to her family rather than pursue a career. Her generous hospitality created a warm and open home where friends and colleagues from around the world were welcome at the family table. She worked for Harvard School of Public Health after her children were grown, but was always an active volunteer, supporting the causes she believed in with her time and skill: she helped to integrate her town; taught reading to illiterate adults in inner-city Boston; marched and pamphleted after Kent State. Into her 90's she was still helping out at the local food pantry and the library. Whether splitting kindling, picking up a mooring, or baking a pie, she was a force of nature. She leaves behind her three sons (Jeremiah, Warren, and Andrew) and daughter (Sarah), and their spouses, as well as nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a number of stepgrands and great-grands, all of whose lives she followed with great pleasure. The family plans to gather with friends to celebrate her life when such gatherings are again possible. Donations in her name may be sent to the Westside Food Pantry, PO Box 767, Southwest Harbor, ME 04679.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store