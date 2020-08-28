1/1
DOROTHEA RILEY (MURPHY) BYRNES
1927 - 2020-08-05
BYRNES, Dorothea Riley (Murphy) Of Hull. Retired fifth-grade teacher from the Weymouth Public Schools, died at the Ruth McClain Hospice Home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was 93. Dorothea was the loving and devoted mother of John E. Riley (Deborah) of Hull; Joanne M. Riley (Celeste Finison) of Brookline; Richard J. Riley (Kathleen) of West Roxbury; Kathleen A. Riley of Hopedale; and Susan M. Hamilton (Mark) of Upton. She was beloved "Nana" to John Riley (Courtney); David Riley (Tina); Courtney O'Brien (Timothy); Caitlin Riley (Kyle Corigliano); Elizabeth Riley (Kenneth Melillo); Christopher Riley; Greer, Sean and Brynnydd Hamilton; Jenna and Anna Riley; loving "Great Nana" to Brandon and Kaylee Riley, Riley Rose, Kendall and Kelsey Melillo and Isabella O'Brien; and a much-loved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Dorothea is survived by her sister, June (Diamond) McInnis of Winchester and was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Leo and Jessie (McLeod) Murphy, her husband John E. Riley, husband Philip G. Byrnes, her sisters Jessie (Murphy) Fergusson and Evelyn (Murphy) Crim, and her brother Arthur J. Murphy. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family gathered privately for a Mass of Christian Burial on August 8, 2020. Donations in Dorothea's name may be made to the Catholic TV Network or to a charity of one's choice.

View the online memorial for Dorothea Riley (Murphy) BYRNES


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
