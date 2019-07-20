WATERFALL, Dorothea "Dot" Of Medford, passed away on July 17, 2019 at the age of 96. Devoted mother of James Waterfall and his wife Milde of Reading, VT, Edward Waterfall and his wife Lorry Ahmann of Dorchester, John Waterfall of Medford, Thomas Waterfall and his wife Debra of Santa Barbara, CA, Cecelia Carroll and her husband Paul of Phoenix, AZ, and Robert Waterfall and his wife Sally Jo of West Sand Lakes, NY. She is lovingly survived by 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Dot was preceded in death by her parents John and Adele Hinches, her siblings Katherine Forsythe, Elizabeth Quirk and Fr. Augustine Hinches OSB and her granddaughter Melissa Carroll. Dot was raised in Newark, NJ and served in the US Navy WAVES during WWII. Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Funeral Mass Celebrating Dot's Eternal Life, Wednesday, July 24th, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 11:30am. Please consider making a memorial donation in Dot's Memory to at www.arthritis.org or mail to1355 Peachtree St., NE Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309 or to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.adpaparkinson.org or mail to 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence www.barilefuneral.com and for further information www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home



