DOROTHEA WEBSTER
DOROTHEA (WOOD) WEBSTER


1924 - 2020
WEBSTER, Dorothea (Wood) Of Carleton-Willard Village, Bedford, MA passed away on April 22, 2020 of a respiratory illness. She was 96 years old. Predeceased by her husbands, Lt. (J.G.) Curvin H. Stein in 1959 and Dr. Edward W. Webster in 2005 and her son, Peter. Dorothea is survived by John Webster and his wife Penny of Milford, NH; Anne Wolfe and her husband John of Mahwah, NJ; Edward Webster and his wife Lisa of Harpswell, ME; Mark Webster and his wife Marilyn of LaCrosse, WI; and Susan MacPhee and her husband John of Bedford, MA; 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Carleton-Willard Village at a later date followed by a graveside service at the Shawsheen Cemetery, also in Bedford. For obituary, visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
