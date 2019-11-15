|
|
CICALIS, Dorotheos J. "Ted" Of Medford. Passed peacefully at the age of 98 on November 14. Beloved husband of 61 years to Frances Cicalis (Duros) of Medford. Loving father of Gaye Angela Ohanesian and her husband Sahag of Medford, John Cicalis and his wife Peggy of Falmouth, and Perry Cicalis and his wife Julie of Falmouth. Loving grandfather of Stephanie, Jake, Krissy, Teddy, Matthew, Ian, Steven and Leah. Dear brother of the late Charles Cicalis. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Ted's parents are the late John K. and Ageliky Cicalis who emigrated from Greece. Born at Maverick Square, East Boston, his family moved to Medford where he grew up. He recently received a key to the City. Family and home were most important to him, including extended family, always welcoming them. In earlier years, he enjoyed golf and boating with his brother and friends, singing and dancing with cousins around the piano. He enjoyed his cars too. Ted worked for over 36 years at General Electric Co. as a jet engine test technician. He was proud of his work in the Gemini and Apollo Space programs and fighter jets. There is a battery on the moon that his team worked to put there. Ted was a WWII Army Veteran serving from 1943-45. He was proud to honor veterans on Medford's Annual Memorial Day by placing a wreath with the Mayor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday from 1-5PM at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street in ARLINGTON. A Funeral Service will be held in The Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 29 Central St., Somerville on Monday at 11am. Relatives and friends may visit at the church prior to the Service from 10-11am. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church, Somerville, MA. For directions or to send an online condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 16, 2019