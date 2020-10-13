BILODEAU, Dorothy A. (Sweeney) Of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Bilodeau. Loving mother of Nancy Alessi and her husband, Christopher, of Braintree, Michele Bilodeau of West Roxbury, Lauren McQuaid and her husband, Mark, of Norwell. Devoted "Grammy" of Jack, Kevin, and Andrew Alessi; John, Daniel, and Katherine Earley; and Maeve and Brendan McQuaid. Sister of Frederick Sweeney of Roslindale and the late Patricia Ashman and Marilyn Honkalehto. Also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews, extended family, and countless friends. Dorothy was blessed with a group of dear lifelong friends from her childhood in Jamaica Plain. Connie, Lois, Patsy, Betty, Dolores, Marilyn, and the late Dotty and Nancy, shared every milestone throughout their lives. Their friendship was a treasure. Dorothy will be greatly missed by every family member, friend, neighbor, and acquaintance. Her joyful smile and positive outlook left a lasting impression on everyone she ever met. All are welcome to visiting hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Friday, October 16th from 9-11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 11:30 a.m. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Old Colony Hospice at oldcolonyhospice.org
. We are eternally grateful for the extraordinary care and comfort they provided to mom in her final days. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com
William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600