BROWN, Dorothy A. 1934-2020 Beloved Matriarch Retired Cambridge Public School Educator A life devoted to love, care and leadership impacting multi generations Dorothy A. Brown, longtime resident of Cambridge, passed peacefully on October 16, 2020. She was born in Farmville, Virginia to John T. and Dora Lambert Anderson. Dorothy graduated from Moton High School in 1952, a class named in the historic Brown v. Board of Education decision. After relocating to Cambridge, she married her high school sweetheart Hodges Brown. They had four children and Dorothy is survived by: Myrah Brown Green (Richard), Ina L. Frye, Sonya G. Brown and Hodges Brown, Jr. (Marina); seven grandchildren: Adero Green, Varonica Frye, Assantwa Green, Amenawon Green, Shani Rambert, Talu Green and Isabella Brown; and two great-grandchildren: Summer Bell and Cyrie Williams. All of Dorothy's children and adult grandchildren are college graduates. A legacy she cultivated and modeled through her life's example and encouragement. Dorothy began working for Cambridge Public Schools in 1970. While working full time, she pursued her college degree. Graduating first from Wheelock College, she later graduated with a Master's degree from Cambridge College. As an elder member of the community, Dorothy's graduation was covered by the networks making her a local celebrity. After years of passionate, dedicated service, she retired from Cambridge Public Schools in 2005. Although retired, Dorothy had several hobbies. She was also a church leader at the Western Avenue Baptist Church, serving as chairperson of the Deaconess Board for several years. One of Dorothy's favorite sayings was "Put God first in your life." Deaconess Brown transitioned peacefully surrounded by her husband and immediate family. Her extended surviving family also includes a sister, two sisters-in-law, several nieces and nephews and a large community of close friends and neighbors. Private Services were held and arranged by AJ Spears Funeral Home, Rev. Jeremy D. Battle officiating.