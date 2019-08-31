|
CARNEY, Dorothy A. (Reynolds) Age 78, of Brockton, formerly of Dorchester, passed away August 30th at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved longtime partner of Robert Robison of Brockton. Mother of Ben Benson of Woburn, Michele Moran and her husband Joseph of Halifax, Dawn Carney and her husband Lee Brody of Somerville, and Jackie Hagan and her husband John of Westwood. Mother-in-law of the late Linda Benson. Sister of the late Jane Kenney, Richard Reynolds and Carole Reynolds. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Saturday, September 7th, at 11 am. Visiting Hours prior to the service from 9:30 to 11:00 am. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd., Taunton, MA 02780. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019