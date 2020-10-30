CARRUTHERS, Dorothy A. "Dottie" (Perotti) At 89 years, in Revere, following a lengthy illness on October 28th. "Dottie" retired after 34 years of outstanding service within the Revere School System as Lead Secretary to the Principal of the Revere High School. Cherished mother of Marcia M. Skinner & her husband Charles "Jess" Skinner of Middleton, Debra A. Carruthers of Kingston, NH & John W. Carruthers & his wife Mara of Ocala, FL. Adoring grandmother to Jenna M. Carruthers of Kingston, NH & Bethany G. Skinner of Middleton. Doting great-grandmother to Maiya "Rae R." Bryant of Kingston, NH. Dear sister to John Perotti & his late wife Marcella of Topsfield & the late Margaret T. Murphy & her late husband Brendan M. Murphy & the late Marie Foster. Dear aunt to John Perotti & his wife Catherine of Beverly & Jeremy Perotti of Topsfield. Family & friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Monday, November 2nd at 11:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.) REVERE and immediately followed with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. Attendees are asked to report directly to church. Due to the ongoing vigilance of the pandemic, all regulations & mandates issued by the CDC & the Boston Archdiocese, i.e. masks must be worn in church, at the cemetery and in the funeral home & social distancing must be maintained. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Dorothy A. "Dottie" Carruthers Scholarship Fund at Revere High School, 101 School Street, Revere MA 02151. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com