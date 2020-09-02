COLLINS, Dorothy A. Age 89, of Littleton, August 30, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her children: Edward and his wife Jean Burg of Littleton, James and his wife Rose Burg of Conroe, TX, Sarah and her husband Robert Lanza of Cumberland, RI, Lynda and husband Steven Richer of Woonsocket, RI, Paula Burg of Taunton and Marilyn Burg of Littleton, her brother Charles Collins of Weymouth, and twelve grandchildren: Robert, Jennifer, Kalasia, J. Daniel, Karalynda, Eric, Caroline, James, Everett, Tanya, Morgan and Victoria and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her siblings, John Collins, Francis Collins, Irene Pratt and Paul Breen. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Dorothy for a period of Visitation on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am, in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, LITTLETON. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home immediately following the Visitation at 11:00 am. Interment at Holyhood Cemetery, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 at 1:00 pm. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com View the online memorial for Dorothy A. COLLINS