DOROTHY A. (WELLINGTON) DONOVAN

DOROTHY A. (WELLINGTON) DONOVAN Obituary
DONOVAN, Dorothy A. (Wellington) Age 83, of Natick, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 after a period of declining health at MetroWest Medical Center. Devoted wife of the late William J. Donovan. Beloved mother of Edward F. Donovan and his wife Mary of Marlborough. Loving grandmother of Thomas J. Donovan of Marlborough and the late Julian, Joseph and William Donovan. Sister of the late Elsie M. Wellington. Sister-in-law of Gerard and Donna (Caterino) Donovan of Billerica, Sarah Sally (Donovan) Sutherland and her husband David of Quincy, Mary (Donovan) DeSimone and her husband Michael of Lexington, Martha (Lyons) and her husband Admiral Francis Donovan (late) and Anna (DeSimone) and her husband Joseph H. Donovan (late). Aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Edward V. and Frances V. (Beaudoin) Wellington. Dorothy graduated from Katharine Gibbs School in New York and worked as a flight attendant for TWA. She was a member of TWA Clipped Wings International, Inc. and a member of St. Linus Church in Natick. She loved gardening, reading and travel. Funeral Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Dorothy's name may be made to St. Linus Church, 119 Hartford Street, Natick, MA 01760. To sign a guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick

View the online memorial for Dorothy A. (Wellington) DONOVAN
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020
