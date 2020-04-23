Boston Globe Obituaries
|
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Brookdale Cemetery
Dedham, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for DOROTHY DUTTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY A. (DUFFY) DUTTON

DOROTHY A. (DUFFY) DUTTON Obituary
DUTTON, Dorothy A. (Duffy) Of Dedham, April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard F, Dutton. Loving mother of Lauren F. Dutton of Dedham and the late Bernard F. Dutton, Jr., and Robert L. Dutton. Grandmother of Cassandra F. Grant and Michael J. Grant, Jr., both of Dedham. Sister of Denise M. Hirschmann and the late Richard E., Robert L., and Brendan L. Duffy. Dorothy was a Gold Star Mother. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 10:00am in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, www.vvmf.org/support-vvmf/ Online guestbook at www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020
