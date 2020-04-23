|
|
DUTTON, Dorothy A. (Duffy) Of Dedham, April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Bernard F, Dutton. Loving mother of Lauren F. Dutton of Dedham and the late Bernard F. Dutton, Jr., and Robert L. Dutton. Grandmother of Cassandra F. Grant and Michael J. Grant, Jr., both of Dedham. Sister of Denise M. Hirschmann and the late Richard E., Robert L., and Brendan L. Duffy. Dorothy was a Gold Star Mother. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, April 25 at 10:00am in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, www.vvmf.org/support-vvmf/ Online guestbook at www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2020