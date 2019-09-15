|
GOGUEN, Dorothy A. (Shea) Of Dedham, September 14, 2019. Loving mother of Gail Goguen of Foxborough, formerly of Walpole, Michael Goguen of Dedham and the late Karen Goguen and Richard Goguen. Mother-in-law of Jean Goguen of Walpole. Devoted grandmother of Jason Goguen, Kevin Goguen, and Mark Goguen. Dorothy was an avid dancer. Visiting Hours at the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, September 19th from 9-11am, followed by the Funeral Service at 11am. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019