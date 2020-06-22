|
GREVE, Dorothy A. Of Walpole and formally of Newton on June 19, 2020 age 92 daughter of the late William and Irene (Vacant) Greve. A private interment service will be held on Thursday, June 25 Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge MA. Remembrances of Dorothy may be made to the Special Music Fund at Christ Episcopal Church, 1132 Highland Ave., Needham, MA 02492. To share a memory of Dorothy, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2020