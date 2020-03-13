Boston Globe Obituaries
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
DOROTHY A. (MADIGAN) JAKSINA

DOROTHY A. (MADIGAN) JAKSINA Obituary
JAKSINA, Dorothy A. (Madigan) Age 90, of Harvard, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Her husband of 63 years, LTC Stanley C. Jaksina, USMC (ret), died April 6, 2018. She leaves a son and daughter-in-law, Robert F. and Cindy Jaksina of Townsend, a daughter, Ann L. Jaksina and her companion, Dan Lesnick, of Brownsville, VT, three grandchildren, Robert Jaksina, Jr., Kayleigh Pennell, Kim Jaksina and four great-grandchildren, Bryce Pennell, Ryleigh Pennell, Robert Jaksina, III and James Jaksina. She was predeceased by her brother, John C. Madigan, Jr. of Harvard. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Theresa's Church, Still River Rd., Harvard. Burial will be in Bellevue Cemetery. Calling Hours are 4-7 PM Monday, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte. 2A), AYER. Memorial contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA. Anderson Funeral Homes

www.andersonfuneral.com

Ayer - Townsend - Fitchburg
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 14, 2020
