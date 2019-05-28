|
LONG, Dorothy A. (Harrison) Of Wilmington, formerly of Malden, May 24. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. "Frank" Long. Loving mother of Stephen Long and his wife Nancy of Wilmington. Dear grandmother of Caitlin Robicheau and her husband Jason of Medford, Patrick Long of Wilmington and Emma Rose Long of Wilmington. She is also survived by her cousin Rita Coye of Melrose as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Friday, May 31 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10am. Services will conclude with interment in Forest Dale Cemetery in Malden. Visitation will be held at the Funeral Home prior to the Mass on Friday only. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019