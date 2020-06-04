|
MATTSON, Dorothy A. (Walsh) Of Norwood, formerly of Denmark, ME, and Walpole, June 2, 2020, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Fred Carl Mattson. Loving mother of Patricia A. Baltadonis and her husband, Charles, of Norwood, John W. "Jack" Mattson and his wife, Mary, of Walpole, and Susan M. Khiel and her husband, John, of Denmark, ME. Cherished nana of Kristin Baltadonis of Morristown, NJ, Stephanie Baltadonis of Somersworth, NH, Derek Mattson of Medford, and Kimberly Clegg and her husband, Tyler, of Franklin, and great-nana of Ava Clegg and Aubrie Clegg. Sister of Margaret Daniels of Norwood, Jane T. Gulla of Walpole, and the late William J. Walsh, Jr. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world, and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Dorothy's family has decided that her Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember, and celebrate her life. Interment will take place in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020