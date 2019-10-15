|
McLAUGHLIN, Dorothy A. Of Somerset, NJ, 83 years old.
Survived by her husband of 57 years, James McLaughlin of Somerset, NJ, and their children, Thomas McLaughlin and Johanni Duran of East Brunswick and Theresa McLaughlin and Rohan Thakur of California.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, James and George McLaughlin and Ramon and Romeo Diaz, a sister-in-law Mary Jean Laramie, along with many nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be held on Friday, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, at the Gleason Funeral Home in SOMERSET.
Services will begin on Saturday at 9:15 at the Funeral Home, followed by a 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.
Committal Services will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019