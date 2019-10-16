Boston Globe Obituaries
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Central Congregational Church, UCC
1 Worthen St.
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
DOROTHY A. (PIERCE) MORRIS


1931 - 2019
MORRIS, Dorothy A. (Pierce) Age 88, of Chelmsford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Ronald Clayton and the late Jerry A. Morris who passed away in 1991. Dorothy was born in Cambridge, MA, on January 25, 1931, and was a daughter of the late John E. and Olive (Kaiser) Pierce. In addition to her husband, Dorothy leaves her children; Sue Lunt and her husband Jeff of Groton, Jill Moore of Newburyport, Rick Morris and his wife Sheree of Northborough, and Janet Hassett and her husband Chris of Wellesley, and her grandchildren; Scott, Steven, and Jessica Lunt, Caitlin Graziano and her husband Chris, Michael Moore, Arty and Sarah Morris, and Kelly Hassett. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Central Congregational Church, UCC, 1 Worthen St., Chelmsford. Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's name to Central Congregational Church, UCC. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.

Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 20, 2019
