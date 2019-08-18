|
|
O'ROURKE, Dorothy A. (Maguire) Of Cambridge. August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence O'Rourke. Loving mother of Judith Sullivan and her husband Lawrence of Billerica, Susan O'Rourke of Chelmsford, Lawrence O'Rourke of Chelmsford, and Timothy O'Rourke of Cambridge. Devoted grandmother of Brian Sullivan of Billerica, Robert Sullivan and his wife Erica of Billerica, and Amy DeRocco and her husband John of Hudson, NH. Great-grandmother of Daniel, Nathan, Jared, Kaylie, and Lauren. Dorothy was predeceased by 7 brothers and sisters. She was the Fernald League for Retarded Children 2 term Past President. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Massachusetts Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Thursday, at 10 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in Saint John Church, Cambridge at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, from 4-8PM. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For directions or to send an online message of condolence please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 19, 2019