ADLER, Dorothy (Gordon) Age 93, died peacefully in her sleep on May 14, 2019, at her home in Concord, Massachusetts. Born in New Britain, Connecticut to Dorothy Gordon and Frank Gordon on June 24, 1925, she was a resident of Concord for almost seventy years. She was married to the late MIT Professor Richard Adler. She is survived by her sons, Gordon Adler of Thun, Switzerland, Nicholas Adler of Marlborough, Massachusetts, and Lucas Adler of Charlotte, Vermont; their spouses, Sylvia Adler-Stähli and Elizabeth Sterling. She will be sorely missed by all. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to either Bat Conservation International, batcon.org or MSPCA-Angell, mspca.org For her online guestbook, please visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
