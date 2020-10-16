1/
DOROTHY ANN (CANNON) CAMERLENGO
CAMERLENGO, Dorothy Ann (Cannon) Of Burlington, formerly of Malden and Medford, Oct. 14. Beloved wife of the late Albert G. Loving mother of David of Burlington, Joan Sunderland & her husband Mark of Burlington and Luanne Cordeau & her husband Daniel of Concord. Proud grandmother of Stacy Comb & her husband Brad, Marianne Munroe, Haley & Michael Cordeau. Great-grandmother of Gracelyn Rose Maribito and Allison Comb. Sister of Lawrence Cannon of Concord, NH, and the late Winifred Farineau, Janet Vangel, Janice Chalifour, Ruth Conley, William, James, Charles & George Cannon. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Monday, Oct. 19 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. Followed by Graveside Services at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden at Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothy's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, www.alzmassnh.org. For directions, obituary, memorial video and online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
