CAMERLENGO, Dorothy Ann (Cannon) Of Burlington, formerly of Malden and Medford, Oct. 14. Beloved wife of the late Albert G. Loving mother of David of Burlington, Joan Sunderland & her husband Mark of Burlington and Luanne Cordeau & her husband Daniel of Concord. Proud grandmother of Stacy Comb & her husband Brad, Marianne Munroe, Haley & Michael Cordeau. Great-grandmother of Gracelyn Rose Maribito and Allison Comb. Sister of Lawrence Cannon of Concord, NH, and the late Winifred Farineau, Janet Vangel, Janice Chalifour, Ruth Conley, William, James, Charles & George Cannon. Visiting hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Monday, Oct. 19 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. Followed by Graveside Services at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden at Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothy's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association
