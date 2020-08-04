|
FARRELL, Dorothy Ann (Ahearn) Age 90, of Quincy, MA passed away peacefully at her home on August 3, 2020, surrounded by family. Loving mother to her eight children, and "nana" to her 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, she will be missed by: Dr. Colleen Farrell of Pembroke, David A. Farrell and his wife Ellen of Brockton, Joanne F. Campo, Esq. and her husband John of Milton, Greg Farrell and his wife Cathy Taylor of Pelham, NY, John Farrell and his wife Dr. Carmen Bozic of Newton, Mary Farrell of Quincy, Mark Farrell and his wife Karen Mulholland of So. Easton, Bridget Henry and her husband Pat of Wollaston and their families as well as by numerous nieces and nephews whose lives she touched with her kindness. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Thursday from 4-7 pm. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, only 20 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Agatha Church, Milton. Burial Milton Cemetery. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617 )696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2020