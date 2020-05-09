Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Giragosian Funeral Home
576 Mount Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
DOROTHY ANN (ESSEGIAN) HAMPARIAN


1924 - 2020
HAMPARIAN, Dorothy Ann (Essegian) Passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on May 8, 2020, she was 96 years old. Dorothy was born on April 11, 1924 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Sarkis & Araxa (Bogosian) Essegian. She was the beloved wife of the late Harry F. Hamparian. She was the devoted mother of Joanne D. Hamparian of Arlington, Neil R. Hamparian and his wife Elizabeth of NH and the late Stephen Hamparian. She was the loving grandmother of Taylor, Cole, Luke, Mackenzie, Jake & Talon Hamparian. She was the dear sister of Harold Essegian and his wife Shirley of NH and the late Joseph Essegian and Marguerite Essegian. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law Robin Hamparian of Connecticut and many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic and current public safety measures, private Graveside Services will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in her memory to Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA 02138. For online guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
