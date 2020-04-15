Boston Globe Obituaries
DOROTHY ANN LANIGAN (WYNOTT) MCBRIDE

McBRIDE, Dorothy Ann (Wynott) Lanigan Of Watertown, April 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas McBride. Loving mother of Michael Lanigan and Katie Lanigan. Cherished grandmother of John DeOliveira. Sister of the late Lorraine Heffernan and Vernon Wynott. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private Service and Burial will be held for the immediate family. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date to be announced. Online guestbook at brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
