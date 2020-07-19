|
SACCHETTI, Dorothy Ann (Danubio) Of Quincy, July 16, 2020, beloved wife of the late Anthony Sacchetti. Loving mother of Sandra Sacchetti-Strong of Quincy, Cheryle Kelly of Conway, SC, Michele Milisi of Dorchester, Lisa Sabatini of Weymouth, Anthony Sacchetti of Weymouth, Stephen Sacchetti of Rockland, Michael Sacchetti of Quincy and David Sacchetti of Weymouth. Cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins, and was predeceased by 6 siblings. A private Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, on Tuesday. Interment Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. To send the Sacchetti family a condolence message, please visit:
www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020