Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY SACCHETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY ANN (DANUBIO) SACCHETTI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY ANN (DANUBIO) SACCHETTI Obituary
SACCHETTI, Dorothy Ann (Danubio) Of Quincy, July 16, 2020, beloved wife of the late Anthony Sacchetti. Loving mother of Sandra Sacchetti-Strong of Quincy, Cheryle Kelly of Conway, SC, Michele Milisi of Dorchester, Lisa Sabatini of Weymouth, Anthony Sacchetti of Weymouth, Stephen Sacchetti of Rockland, Michael Sacchetti of Quincy and David Sacchetti of Weymouth. Cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins, and was predeceased by 6 siblings. A private Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, on Tuesday. Interment Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. To send the Sacchetti family a condolence message, please visit:

www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -