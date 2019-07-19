WALSH, Dorothy Ann (Whipple) Of Roslindale, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at age 82, with her loving husband of 60 years, retired B.P.D. Patrolman Thomas G. Walsh, at her side. She is survived by her three children, Donna Hannon and her husband Thomas of Roslindale, Christine Leverone and her husband Robert of Franklin, Joseph Walsh of Salem, NH and his partner LeeAnn Bergstrom. Dorothy will be dearly missed by her seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Erin Hannon-Foley and her husband Joe, T.J. Hannon and his wife Tabitha, Robert Jr. and Christopher Leverone, Diana, Kayla and Michael Walsh, and Joey and Scarlett Foley. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Frances Morrison, brothers and sisters-in-law, and an abundance of nieces and nephews. Dorothy grew up on Mission Hill and graduated from Mission High, class of 1955. That's where she met the love of her life, Tom, and they married in 1959. Early in her career in the 1970s, Dorothy worked as a secretary for the Mozart Elementary School in Roslindale. In the 1980s, she worked as secretary to the Dean of Boston University's School of Nursing. However, it was in 1998 that Dorothy found the perfect job match as an administrative assistant at St. John Chrysostom Church in West Roxbury, where she was often the first point of contact in the parish center until her retirement in 2015. Funeral from The Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Tuesday, July 23, at 9:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Chrysostom Church, at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Monday, July 22, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home



