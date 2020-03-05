Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY ANN (FERGUSON) WHITE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY ANN (FERGUSON) WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Dorothy Ann (Ferguson) Age 63 of Canton, passed away March 4th. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Sheila White and Michael White of Canton. Sister of Jane Pratt, Mary Ferguson, Gerard Ferguson, Robert Ferguson, Barbara Theodore, Catherine Ferguson, Christine Dadasis and Christopher Ferguson. Also survived by her 3 granddaughters & many nieces & nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Mary and her sisters, Patricia Grogan and Clare Mullaney. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday from 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Monday morning at 10. Burial private. Donations in her memory can be made to: Saint Vincent de Paul, 1860 Washington Street, Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and to sign guestbook, see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -