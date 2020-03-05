|
|
WHITE, Dorothy Ann (Ferguson) Age 63 of Canton, passed away March 4th. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Sheila White and Michael White of Canton. Sister of Jane Pratt, Mary Ferguson, Gerard Ferguson, Robert Ferguson, Barbara Theodore, Catherine Ferguson, Christine Dadasis and Christopher Ferguson. Also survived by her 3 granddaughters & many nieces & nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Mary and her sisters, Patricia Grogan and Clare Mullaney. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday from 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Monday morning at 10. Burial private. Donations in her memory can be made to: Saint Vincent de Paul, 1860 Washington Street, Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and to sign guestbook, see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2020