AYLWARD, Dorothy Unexpectedly at home in late January. She was 81 years old. She was the daughter of the late Mary E. (Mullen) and Thomas L. of Medfield. She is survived by her sister Claire E. Hutchins of Blackstone and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by seven sisters and brothers: Mary F. Sweeney of New Hampshire; Charles T. Aylward of Melrose; Elizabeth A. Heuklom of Medway; Virginia T. Leon of Westwood, Helen M. Matthews of Millis; Thomas L. Aylward, Jr. of Medfield, and Catherine J. Stewart of California. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 133 Spring St., Medfield, MA 02052 at 10AM, followed by burial at Vine Lake Cemetery, 625 Main St., Medfield, MA 02052. Visiting Hours will be the 2 hours preceding the Service, 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM, at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., MEDFIELD, MA 02052.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019