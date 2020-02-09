|
BANKHEAD, Dorothy (Nels) "Doe" Was born on July 2, 1934 in Osage, West Virginia. She married her high school sweetheart, H. Richard "Dick" Bankhead, shortly after graduating high school. After her husband graduated West Virginia University, they moved to Fairborn, Ohio, where he was an aerospace engineer. She had three sons, all of whom attended Ohio State University for both undergraduate and graduate degrees in dentistry. After her husband retired, they spent twenty-five years in West Palm Beach, Florida. Being near her family was paramount, so they eventually moved to the Boston area, where all three of her children lived and practiced. She expressed her love with cooking and baking every day for her family. She was known for her excellent cooking, which she handed down to her sons.
She was predeceased by her parents Stephen and Elizabeth Nels, her brother Robert Nels, her husband of 55 years Dick Bankhead and, most recently, her son Dr. Kirk Bankhead. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Richard Bankhead and his husband Kemper Thompson of Newton, Dr. Scott Bankhead of Ashland, and her son-in-law, Ray Cook of Needham, her adopted daughter, Qwin Nabagereka of Quincy and her dear companion, Rebecca Kitaka of Waltham. Donations in her memory to the Home for Little Wanderers, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Services private. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2020