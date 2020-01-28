|
BERKOVICH, Dorothy (Wiscman) Age 96, of Dedham, MA, formerly of Andover, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 23. She was born in Baltimore, MD in 1923. She was the cherished wife of the late Norman Berkovich and the devoted mother of her two children Linda and Seth Berkovich, who live in Pembroke, MA. Dorothy was lovingly adored by her many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Pauline (Wiscman) Epstein and her brother Harold Wiscman. Mrs. Berkovich was a passionate and a strong advocate for what she believed in and was part of the founding group of New England Villages, a community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Funeral Services were private with Burial in Children of Israel Cemetery, Haverhill. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes, HAVERHILL & BRADFORD. Remembrances may be made to New England Villages, 664 School St., Pembroke, MA, 02359. To share a memory or for more information, please visit farmerfuneralhomes.com H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Homes Haverhill & Bradford 978-372-9311
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 29, 2020