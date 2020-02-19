|
BURNIM, Dorothy (Soble) Formerly of Framingham, MA, died on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Burnim. Loving mother of Peter (Cindy) of Fairfield, CT, Paul (Susan) of Somerville, MA, Roger (JoAnne) of Wayne, NJ, and John (David) of Washington, D.C. Adored grandmother of Joshua (Elizabeth), Kate, Jonah, Kayla (Matt), Sam (Nicole), and Michelle (Adam) and great-grandmother of Tahla, Rain, Elianna, James, Jordyn, Zoe, and Oliver. Dear sister of the late Henrietta (Murray) Lederman, Herbert (Bertha) Soble, Irene (Harold) Golan, and Frances (Morton) Shames and aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Private family services were held. Remembrances may be made to the or to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020