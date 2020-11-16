1/1
DOROTHY "DOT" (SIEKMAN) CORMIER
{ "" }
CORMIER, Dorothy "Dot" (Siekman) Age 85 of Littleton, formerly of Bedford, passed away on Saturday Nov. 14, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her children; Michael and his wife Lesley (Lundgren) Cormier of Pepperell, John Cormier and Shayla Hoyt of New Boston, NH, and John's former wife Dale Cormier of Tewksbury, Thomas and his wife Kathy (Harrison) Cormier of Billerica, Carol Derleth of Lowell, and Carol's former husband Scott Derleth of Chelmsford, as well as Linda and her husband Wayne Medlin of Westford. Dorothy is also survived by her brother Robert Siekman of Louisville, CO, and her sisters Elizabeth (Siekman) MacDonald and her husband Daniel MacDonald of Underhill, VT and Barbara (Siekman) Patterson and her husband Bill Patterson of Greeley, CO. She also leaves 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers Charles, Jr and William, and her sister Margaret (Peggy) Brown. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Dorothy for a period of visitation on Wednesday Nov. 18, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, LITTLETON. Dorothy's funeral service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 10:00 am in the funeral home. Burial at Fox Hill cemetery, at 11:30 am, 130 Andover Road, Billerica. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Dorothy "Dot" (Siekman) CORMIER

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
