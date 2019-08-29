|
COX, Dorothy (Barry) Of Andover, formerly of Lawrence, Aug. 23, age 96.
Born in Lawrence, on Aug. 11, 1923. Beloved daughter of the late Walter A. and Kathryn (Peabody) Barry. Mrs. Cox was employed as an Executive Assistant for the Insurance Industry, and also worked at the American Woolen Co. She met her husband, Vincent "Bud" Cox at the Hampton Beach Casino in NH. Dorothy faced her numerous cancer diagnoses in her later life, with grace and courage. Her family and home were very important to her. In her spare time, she enjoyed visiting casinos, knitting and crocheting. She was an avid fan of Boston sports. Dorothy's positive and kind manner will be sorely missed by all.
Loving mother of Diane M. Cox of Andover, Martha C. Fraser of Gloucester, Sheila J. Cox of Andover and Amy P. and her husband John W. Morris of Billerica and granddaughters, Lindsey and Emily Morris and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy enjoyed the family cat, Sweetheart. She was the sister of the late Paul and Donald Barry. Dorothy was the mother-in-law of the late Michael J. Fraser. Donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the or the .
Funeral Services will be privately held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home of ANDOVER. For additional information, please visit:
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2019