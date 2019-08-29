Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home
390 N Main St
Andover, MA 01810
(978) 475-5200
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY (BARRY) COX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY (BARRY) COX Obituary
COX, Dorothy (Barry) Of Andover, formerly of Lawrence, Aug. 23, age 96.

Born in Lawrence, on Aug. 11, 1923. Beloved daughter of the late Walter A. and Kathryn (Peabody) Barry. Mrs. Cox was employed as an Executive Assistant for the Insurance Industry, and also worked at the American Woolen Co. She met her husband, Vincent "Bud" Cox at the Hampton Beach Casino in NH. Dorothy faced her numerous cancer diagnoses in her later life, with grace and courage. Her family and home were very important to her. In her spare time, she enjoyed visiting casinos, knitting and crocheting. She was an avid fan of Boston sports. Dorothy's positive and kind manner will be sorely missed by all.

Loving mother of Diane M. Cox of Andover, Martha C. Fraser of Gloucester, Sheila J. Cox of Andover and Amy P. and her husband John W. Morris of Billerica and granddaughters, Lindsey and Emily Morris and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy enjoyed the family cat, Sweetheart. She was the sister of the late Paul and Donald Barry. Dorothy was the mother-in-law of the late Michael J. Fraser. Donations may be made in Dorothy's name to the or the .

Funeral Services will be privately held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home of ANDOVER. For additional information, please visit:

www.burkemagliozzi.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burke-Magliozzi Funeral Home
Download Now