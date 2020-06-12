|
CROKE, Dorothy (Flaven) Of Brookline, on June 10, 2020. Wife of the late Robert Croke. Survived by her daughter Jeanmarie Martin of Brookline, Kathleen Napier of Tennessee. Grandchildren James Twomey, Jr., Sheena Twomey, both of Brookline, and Brian Ganong of Taunton, great-grandchildren Donelle Oneal of Brookline McKenzie Ganong and Brian Ganong, Jr. of East Boston. Also survived by her brothers Ernest Flaven, Phillip DiCenzo, Arthur Falven, her sisters Diane Kelly, Suzanne Twomey, Pauline Crowley, Linda Mello. She was predeceased by her sisters and brothers Geraldine Randolph, Robert Flaven, Paul Flaven, Doris McDonald and Lorraine Pintavore. Also survived by her many nieces and nephews and their families. Funeral Services are private. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home www.bellodeafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020