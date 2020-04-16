Boston Globe Obituaries
DOROTHY (COBINO) CROWLEY

DOROTHY (COBINO) CROWLEY Obituary
CROWLEY, Dorothy (Cobino) Of Burlington, MA, formerly Somerville, April 15. Beloved wife of Jerome Crowley, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Loving mother of Jerome Crowley, Jr. & his wife Suzanne of Andover, Brian Crowley & his wife Maria of Wilmington, Scott Crowley & his wife Sharon of Tewksbury, and the late Jacqueline Zinnershine & her husband Bob of Andover. Cherished grandmother of Amanda, Rebecca, Sydney, Morgan & Colin. Dear sister of the late Mary Minuno, Frances Gangemi, Rose Pierangelo, Frank Cobino, Ellen Zuccaro, Carmina Ferrera, & Jean O'Leary. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothy's name may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or www.alz.org/manh At this time, Funeral Services will be private. For online guestbook, obituary and tribute video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2020
