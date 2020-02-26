Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for DOROTHY DRISCOLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY D. DRISCOLL

DOROTHY D. DRISCOLL Obituary
DRISCOLL, Attorney Dorothy D. Of Burlington, Feb. 24. Age 80. Daughter of the late Helen, and the late Albert DeMita. Sister of Jean Dewar and her husband Walter of Woburn, and Donald DeMita and his wife Carolyn of Winchester. Also survived by one niece and two nephews, Lindsey Dewar of Arlington, Dr. Eric Dewar and his wife Dr. Greta Rosen of Burlington, and Nicholas DeMita of New Hampshire. Funeral arrangements are private. Donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Woburn Public Library, 45 Pleasant St., Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, WOBURN. www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020
