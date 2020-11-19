1/1
DOROTHY D. (PEICHOTO) ESTRELLA
1926 - 2020
ESTRELLA, Dorothy D. (Peichoto) Of Somerville, November 15, 2020 at age 94. Devoted wife of the late John Estrella, with whom she'd enjoyed over 60 years of marriage. Their love was the center of her world, punctuated by slow dances around their kitchen every Sunday morning. The family is comforted that Dottie and John are now enjoying their final eternal dance together. Dorothy was mother to her pride and joy, Dianna DeGeorge, of Stoneham, and late nephew, John J. Estrella, of Beverly, whom she raised and cherished as a son. She was an adored Nana to her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as to their spouses, family friends, and just about everyone else she met. "Hi, I'm Nana," was her typical introduction, a role she embraced so fully that it became the center of her identity. For so many of us, she was and always will be the one and only "Nana." Services were private but please consider making a donation in Dorothy's memory to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge rogersfunerlhome.net

View the online memorial for Dorothy D. (Peichoto) ESTRELLA


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
